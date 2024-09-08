Insider Buying: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EVP Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.26 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 262,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.