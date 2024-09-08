Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Sells 49,678 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $126,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,204,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 85,601 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $243,106.84.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $2.44 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,399.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.27%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Articles

