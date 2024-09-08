Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $195,345.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $177,058.48.

On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $339,523.59.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $189,810.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Braze by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

