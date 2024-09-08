Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $195,345.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $177,058.48.
- On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $339,523.59.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $189,810.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00.
Braze Stock Down 19.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Braze by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on BRZE
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.