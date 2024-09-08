Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $41,550.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Etsy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

