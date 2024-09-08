Insider Selling: Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Insider Sells C$33,865.33 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33.
Evertz Technologies Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Evertz Technologies Limited bought 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,991.82.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
TSE:ET opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Evertz Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.
Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
