Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $54,150.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.2 %

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

