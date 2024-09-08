Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Sells $1,016,102.85 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,849.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Antal Rohit Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $21,240,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,233,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 162,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Bank of America increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

