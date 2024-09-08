Insider Selling: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells $133,166.70 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.