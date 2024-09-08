Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $41,463.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Andrew Woods sold 3,266 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,659.06.

PubMatic Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $724.50 million, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Macquarie lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.