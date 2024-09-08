Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $205,150.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,231.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,080 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $83,241.60.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $48,487.04.

Upstart Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

