Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Up 2.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18). Approximately 1,527,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the average daily volume of 262,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

Specifically, insider John Wilson purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($68,376.07).

Insig AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.52. The company has a market cap of £16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -76.39 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

