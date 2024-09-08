Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider John Wilson Acquires 400,000 Shares

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider John Wilson bought 400,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($68,376.07).
Insig AI Stock Performance
Shares of Insig AI stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.19 million, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. Insig AI Plc has a one year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.36).
Insig AI Company Profile
