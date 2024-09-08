Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider John Wilson Acquires 400,000 Shares

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider John Wilson bought 400,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($68,376.07).

Shares of Insig AI stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.19 million, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. Insig AI Plc has a one year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

