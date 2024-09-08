InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Up 2.2 %
NSPR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
