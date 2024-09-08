Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $204.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.82. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.