Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.