International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

