International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.