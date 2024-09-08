Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock valued at $67,651,926. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $615.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

