Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Invesco’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

