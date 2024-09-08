Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,858 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

