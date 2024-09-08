Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

