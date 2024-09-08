Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 327,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 307,557 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,855,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,574,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

