Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 327,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 307,557 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,855,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,574,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

