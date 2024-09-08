Investors Buy High Volume of Public Service Enterprise Group Call Options (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 38,835 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,002% compared to the typical volume of 1,252 call options.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

