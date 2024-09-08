Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 35.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 35.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.17). 3,386,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 582,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £49.56 million, a PE ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.63.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

