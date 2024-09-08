Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80,103.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

