iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,374,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,971,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,203,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

