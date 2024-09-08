iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.69

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.69 and last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 255164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.85.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,016 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,975 shares during the period.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

