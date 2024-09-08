iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.56

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 258707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 100,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

