iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 109,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.