iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

