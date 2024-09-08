iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,833 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

