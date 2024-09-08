iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.