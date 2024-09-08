iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.20

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 30613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,165,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 63,953 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 797,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 60,895 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 522,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.