iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

