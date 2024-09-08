iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

