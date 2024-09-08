Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Yaniv Friedman Buys 125 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($195.60).

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

ITH stock opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.31. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 110.20 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.00.

Ithaca Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24,166.67%.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

