Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.80. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

