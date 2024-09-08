Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.90 ($0.42). Approximately 209,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 939,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.25 ($0.40).
Jadestone Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.95 million, a PE ratio of -217.86 and a beta of 1.45.
About Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jadestone Energy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.