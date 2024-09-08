James Will Buys 10,000 Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Stock

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) insider James Will bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £44,700 ($58,777.12).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JEDT opened at GBX 439.50 ($5.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £639.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,441.67 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan European Discovery has a one year low of GBX 352.68 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 493.27 ($6.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 459.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 461.14.

JPMorgan European Discovery Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan European Discovery’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

