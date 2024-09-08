Jay Remley Sells 5,772 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 5,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $24,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,290,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Jay Remley sold 28,465 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $124,107.40.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Matterport by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 168,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 21.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.