Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 119,314 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,314 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $277,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,579,000 after buying an additional 2,489,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $331,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

