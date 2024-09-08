JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $6.00 at TD Cowen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.90. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,336,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,875,000 after acquiring an additional 521,767 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

