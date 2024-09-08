John J. Lupica Sells 15,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $202.55 and a 12-month high of $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

