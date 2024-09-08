John Knox Singleton Purchases 6,500 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HR opened at $17.95 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

