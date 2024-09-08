John Leite Sells 5,479 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Leite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 16th, John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00.
Veracyte Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.66. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $33.33.
Institutional Trading of Veracyte
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after buying an additional 266,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after acquiring an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 23.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 509,340 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCYT
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.