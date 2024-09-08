Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.6% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 698,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,109,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 212.4% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

