Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $261.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.