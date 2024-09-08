JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 2.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.33. 123,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 499,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 22,728.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 967.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

