JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $143.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

XPO Stock Down 1.0 %

XPO stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. XPO has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. XPO’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in XPO by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth about $271,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of XPO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

