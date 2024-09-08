JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,039 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $55.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

